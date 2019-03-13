Try 3 months for $3

MADISON | Georgia L. Thomas, 83, died March 10, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. CDT on March 15, at Ellsworth Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on March 16, at St. John Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Wentworth.

Ellsworth Funeral Home

