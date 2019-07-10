{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Mark R. Thomas, 66, died July 1, 2019.

Celebration of Life services will be at 2 p.m. on July 12, at Fountain Springs Community Church.

Kirk Funeral Home

the life of: Thomas, Mark R.
