Thomas, Steve

RAPID CITY | Steve Thomas, 55, died Dec. 21, 2019.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26, at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, at First Methodist Church in Rapid City.
Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City
Service information
Dec 26
Visitation
Thursday, December 26, 2019
4:00PM-6:00PM
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Dec 27
Funeral Service
Friday, December 27, 2019
11:00AM
First United Methodist Church
629 Kansas City Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
