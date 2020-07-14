Thomas, Willie E.
Thomas, Willie E.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. | Willie Ellen Thomas, 96, died April 2, 2020.

Services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 19, at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche, S.D.

Kline Funeral Chapel of Belle Fourche

