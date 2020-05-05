Thompson, Elaine Murray

May 13, 1939 – April 30, 2020
A sweeter soul never lived …
Elaine Murray was born on May 13, 1939 in Sturgis to Ida (Thein) Murray and Glenn Murray, the third of three children. Her brother, Ray, teased her incessantly and her sister, Donna, was always there for her. They lived on the “Garlick Place” on the hill near where the Murray Addition would soon be, until her dad bought the land that he would turn into a dairy farm, water company, and eventually a site for many homes.
Elaine’s father Glenn was a dairy farmer, and she would help him get the cows in for milking either on horseback or riding her favorite cow, Creamy. By the age of 9 she was driving the milk truck to town.
By the time she was in high school, she was already popular and famous for her roller-skating waitress job at the local drive-in. After she graduated, she went to Black Hills State College and obtained her Teaching Certificate. She took a big risk after graduation by moving with two friends to Boise, Idaho, to teach school.
She had been teaching for two years when she met a handsome young Air Force officer through a church group. It was a whirlwind romance, and she married Kenneth R. Thompson six months after meeting him. Although her parents weren’t enthused with her marrying a military man, they soon became as enamored of him as everyone still is. Ken and Elaine were married for over 58 wonderful, devoted years. There could be no better example of the perfect marriage.
Elaine and Ken have two children, Diana and Randall. They lived in many different places — Mountain Home AFB, Idaho; Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota; March AFB, California; Boulder, Colorado; New Carlisle, Ohio; Aviano, Italy; and Lexington, Kentucky; but home was always the Black Hills. They retired to Sturgis in 1989 and have been in South Dakota ever since — although they did “snowbird” to Arizona for many years.
Elaine was an intrepid traveler. She was always ready to go somewhere. She particularly enjoyed Europe and went back many times after moving stateside. In the states, she particularly loved Arizona and New Mexico, where she visited her daughter many times.
Later in life, she discovered a particular talent for painting and water colors. Her exceptional portraits and flowers won many blue ribbons at the Central States Fair and now adorn the houses of her family. The uncanny likenesses of famous people, as well as her parents, have to be seen to be believed. She also was a photographer who was able to capture images of flowers and birds that truly showed their vitality.
Cooking was her passion — she set up her kitchen like a chef’s kitchen and spent hours making unbelievable creations and good-old-fashioned home cooking. She learned a lot from her mother-in-law, Rose Thompson, about Italian cooking but she also put her own stamp on things. Her cookbook she put together of her favorites is in the hands of many, many people and is known as “The Bible.” No one dares deviate from these recipes because they are perfect.
Elaine was stricken with Alzheimer’s disease, which didn’t stop her from enjoying people to the very end. She always said she was like her father, who could speak to anyone about anything. Even in the memory care center, there were no strangers — she was “always helping her friends” there. She was always resolutely generous, caring, and selfless. She will be greatly missed.
Elaine is survived by her beloved and devoted husband, Ken; her daughter, Diana (Whay) and her boyfriend Mark Mazursky (whom Elaine dearly loved); her son, Randall and his wife, Laurie; her grandson, Tyler and his children Aiyana, Zachariah, Evony and Junior; and her granddaughter, Madaline; as well as her special friends, Mary Ellen and Bill Tatro, who were her traveling companions and her closest friends.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In Elaine’s memory, the family would ask that you donate to the Alzheimer’s Association (https://www.alz.org/) for research to help eradicate this devastating disease.
Arrangements by Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
