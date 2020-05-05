Thompson, Elaine Murray

Elaine and Ken have two children, Diana and Randall. They lived in many different places — Mountain Home AFB, Idaho; Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota; March AFB, California; Boulder, Colorado; New Carlisle, Ohio; Aviano, Italy; and Lexington, Kentucky; but home was always the Black Hills. They retired to Sturgis in 1989 and have been in South Dakota ever since — although they did “snowbird” to Arizona for many years.

Elaine was an intrepid traveler. She was always ready to go somewhere. She particularly enjoyed Europe and went back many times after moving stateside. In the states, she particularly loved Arizona and New Mexico, where she visited her daughter many times.

Later in life, she discovered a particular talent for painting and water colors. Her exceptional portraits and flowers won many blue ribbons at the Central States Fair and now adorn the houses of her family. The uncanny likenesses of famous people, as well as her parents, have to be seen to be believed. She also was a photographer who was able to capture images of flowers and birds that truly showed their vitality.