Michael Thompson

RAPID CITY | Michael D. Thompson, 68, passed away on Oct. 5, 2019. A.K.A. Mike the Weatherman and Chief Thompson.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Burial will be at 1 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Riverside Cemetery in Pierre.

Online guestbook may be signed at kirkfuneralhome.com.

