Thompson, Orlando G.

HOT SPRINGS | Orlando G. Thompson, 80, died March 3, 2020.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, at Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 13, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery.

