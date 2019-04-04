RAPID CITY | Wilma LaVonne (Janas) Thomsen, 82, died on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Hospice House. Wilma was well loved by her family and spent these last two weeks with all of her children and grandchildren by her side, sharing love, laughter and tears with her.
Wilma LaVonne Janas was born July 29, 1936, in Colome to William and Addie (Rutherford) Janas. The family moved to Deadwood in 1949.
On June 17, 1956, Wilma became the wife of Harry Thomsen in Lead. Their marriage created a life that was full of family, love, and laughter as well as dancing and music. The house they bought as a young couple on Joy Avenue in Rapid City is where they both lived out their entire lives. When they were younger, Harry and Wilma went to a dance nearly every weekend. She loved to dance all night with Harry, and her love of country music accompanied her throughout her life.
Harry and Wilma's lives were lovingly blessed with four children: Kathy, Jana, Larry and Steve. Wilma kept a happy and loving home for her family. The kids have nothing but the best of memories growing up and being loved by their parents. They ate her wonderful cooking, played family games, had hundreds of picnics in the Black Hills and spent a lifetime growing up with the most idyllic childhoods you could imagine! Wilma saw to it that first and foremost, her children were taken care of...always. Wilma welcomed, with open arms, the spouses of her four children and we were all lucky to be part of her family. We were all fortunate to have spent many Saturday nights around her table playing cards, and her favorite game was Pitch. We always had a fun time whenever we were together. All of the spouses (Dave, Mike, Gina and Missy) became her children too — and we all lovingly cared for her the rest of her life. We each played a role to fulfill her needs and she, in turn, comforted us as only a mother could.
Wilma absolutely loved to play cards — she was an Ace at setting the boys in Pitch (always had that 3 for her partner) and took great pleasure in winning at cards. She also played a mean hand of Cribbage. Other favorite things were tending to her yard, canning the raspberries and cucumbers from her garden, mowing, spending time outdoors, and reading books. And, she loved Elvis Presley!
Wilma's favorite pastime was tending to her children and grandchildren. She loved playing games with all of the kids and enjoyed reading many stories to them in her rocking chair. She could rock and pat a baby better than anyone! Grandma sat on the floor and played Matchbox cars, Uncle Wiggly, Ants in the Pants, Legos and trucks with the grandchildren. She also loved to play cards with them — Uno, SkipBo, Cribbage, Rummy.
Wilma's grandchildren consist of five boys and one girl. Her only granddaughter, Marissa, was blessed to have the same middle name as her Grandma — LaVonne. Later, her great-granddaughter Khloe was also given Grandma's middle name. Wilma's grandchildren were completely and unquestioningly devoted to their grandma. The kids' dedication to their grandma was heartfelt and genuine, and she played a very important role in helping to raise all of them.
Wilma is survived by her four children: Kathy (Dave) Crabb of Rapid City, Jana (Mike) Young of Hermosa, Larry (Gina) Thomsen of Rapid City, and Steve (Missy) Thomsen of Rapid City. Wilma's grandchildren are Matthew Young, Brandon Young, Dylan Thomsen, Marissa (Joey) Delaney, Tayler (Abby) Thomsen, and Trevor Thomsen; and great-granddaughters are Callie Young and Khloe Young.
Wilma is also survived by her sister, Darline, Spearfish; brother, Marlin (Margie) of Highlands Ranch, CO; sister-in-law, Amanda Janas of North Platte, NE; as well as her special niece, Deb Thomsen of Spearfish; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by Harry's brothers and their wives: Johnny (Leola) Thomsen of Phoenix, AZ, Walt (Betty) Thomsen of Bloomington, MN, and Elvin (Carol) of Sioux Falls.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harry in 1991; brothers, Bill (and his wife, Pearl) Janas, Clinton Janas, and Con Janas; and her sister and best friend, Verna Thomsen and Verna's husband, Bob Thomsen; a niece; and a nephew.
Services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 5, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. Friends and family are welcome to meet after the burial at Faith Lutheran Church for fellowship.
A memorial will be established.
Friends may sign her online guest register at osheimschmidt.com.
