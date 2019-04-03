Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Wilma Thomsen, 82, died April 2, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on April 5, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

 

Thomsen, Wilma
