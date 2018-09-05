Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Joann Thomson, 75, died Sept. 1, 2018.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 11, at Christ Church, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

