Joann Thomson

RAPID CITY | Joann Thomson, 75, died Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Rapid City Regional Hospice House.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 11, at Christ Church, 1900 Evergreen Drive, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Condolences may be sent to 3806 West Main St., Rapid City, SD 57702.

A complete obituary and an online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.

