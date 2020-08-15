Thorson, Donald R.

KEYSTONE | Donald Robert Thorson was born Jan. 9, 1937 to Orvie and Bertha Thorson of Scenic. He left this world to be with his Lord and join his beloved son on the morning of Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. He will forever be known as our favorite ranching and rodeo cowboy, Duck.
Raised on the family ranch west of Scenic, he grew to dislike turkeys, and loved horses and Hereford cattle. Rodeo became a natural calling. In 1954, Duck won the National High School Rodeo Finals in Bullriding in Halletsville, TX. At Sul Ross State College in Alpine, TX, Duck became an All-Around champion, forging lifelong friendships, and growing to love West Texas. He spent years teaching industrial arts and natural sciences, rodeoing professionally, and began to zero-in on the supposedly less jaw-and-back breaking event of Bulldogging. Duck appears in the Oscar-winning film, “The Great American Cowboy” in the “hard-luck” section during a very muddy Cheyenne Frontier Days.
Following his father’s death in 1964, Duck returned to his native South Dakota, ranching once again at the home place. On June 16, 1969, he married Joan, and they would share 51 deeply loving and character-filled years together, raising two kids who idolized their father. Duck never missed a track meet or rodeo, whether his own kids’ or his students’ on Pine Ridge, where he went back to teaching after harder times hit in the '80s. Later, Joan and Duck would retire to the Hills.
In October, Duck lost his only son, Troy. They were each other’s right-hand man throughout Duck’s “retirement”, ranching side-by-side. Troy’s death broke Duck. And, if a fella can die of a broken heart, Duck probably did.
Despite life’s hard knocks, Duck continued to drive his pickup for miles this summer to check on the cows, kitties, and horses. In the final weeks of his life, you could find him in the gumbo on the banks of Elk Creek, throwing a fishing line in with his grandson, Oskar, as well as pulling a go-cart uphill.
Even (and maybe especially) after 83 years, it’s hard to say good-bye to a man so full of life and love, and who had lived such a full, storied life.
We ask that when you think of Duck, think of how filled his heart was with love — for ranching, for rodeo, and most importantly for family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Joan Thorson of Keystone; his daughter, Michelle (Przemek) of Seattle; grandson, Oskar; and countless loving friends and family. Duck’s lapdog, Sweet Pea, will miss him dearly as well.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents, Orvie and Bertha; brother, Melvin; and son, Troy.
Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16, at Kirk Funeral Home. Social distancing and face masks required.
Celebration of Life services will be held outdoors at 11 a.m. at the New Underwood Cemetery on Monday, Aug. 17, with Pastor Harold Delbridge officiating. Social distancing and face masks required.
Family and friends may sign Duck’s online guestbook at kirkfuneralhome.com.
