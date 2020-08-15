Thorson, Donald R.

In October, Duck lost his only son, Troy. They were each other’s right-hand man throughout Duck’s “retirement”, ranching side-by-side. Troy’s death broke Duck. And, if a fella can die of a broken heart, Duck probably did.

Despite life’s hard knocks, Duck continued to drive his pickup for miles this summer to check on the cows, kitties, and horses. In the final weeks of his life, you could find him in the gumbo on the banks of Elk Creek, throwing a fishing line in with his grandson, Oskar, as well as pulling a go-cart uphill.

Even (and maybe especially) after 83 years, it’s hard to say good-bye to a man so full of life and love, and who had lived such a full, storied life.

We ask that when you think of Duck, think of how filled his heart was with love — for ranching, for rodeo, and most importantly for family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Joan Thorson of Keystone; his daughter, Michelle (Przemek) of Seattle; grandson, Oskar; and countless loving friends and family. Duck’s lapdog, Sweet Pea, will miss him dearly as well.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents, Orvie and Bertha; brother, Melvin; and son, Troy.