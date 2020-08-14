You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thorson, Donald R.
0 entries

Thorson, Donald R.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEYSTONE | Donald R. Thorson, 83, died Aug. 10, 2020.

Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16, at Kirk Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, at the New Underwood Cemetery. Masks and social distancing.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Thorson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News