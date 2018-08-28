Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Roleen Louise Thorson, 72, died Aug. 25,2018.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 30 at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 31 at First United Methodist Church.

Thorson, Roleen L.
