RAPID CITY | Roleen Louise Thorson, 72, passed on Aug. 25, 2018.
Roleen was born July 10, 1946, to Louis and Harriet Olesen. She graduated from Central High School in 1964, and married Lynn Thorson on April 3, 1965. From this union there were three children, Robin (Tim) Liegey of Maryland, Ron (Monica) Thorson of Minnesota, and Rochelle (Sheldon) Lantermans of Colorado; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 30, at Behrens Wilson Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 31, at Rapid City First United Methodist Church.
