Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Roleen Thorson

RAPID CITY | Roleen Louise Thorson, 72, passed on Aug. 25, 2018.

Roleen was born July 10, 1946, to Louis and Harriet Olesen. She graduated from Central High School in 1964, and married Lynn Thorson on April 3, 1965. From this union there were three children, Robin (Tim) Liegey of Maryland, Ron (Monica) Thorson of Minnesota, and Rochelle (Sheldon) Lantermans of Colorado; and five grandchildren. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 30, at Behrens Wilson Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 31, at Rapid City First United Methodist Church.

Celebrate
the life of: Thorson, Roleen L.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments