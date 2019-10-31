KEYSTONE | Troy Don Thorson was born March 20, 1970, to loving and blessed parents, Duck and Joan. He left this world to be with his Lord and join his dear grandparents on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. He will always be the gentle giant in our hearts.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Joseph and Frances Simmons of New Underwood, and paternal grandparents, Orvie and Bertha Thorson of Scenic.
Grateful for having shared in Troy's life include his mother and father, Duck and Joan Thorson of Keystone; his sister Michelle (Przemek) of Seattle and nephew Oskar; Oskar’s beagle, Mimi, will miss him dearly as well, as they were great buds.
Raised on the family ranch west of Scenic, he developed a natural affinity for all things Western; from learning how to braid a bullwhip with neighbor and friend, Buzz Benson, to putting up hay and moving cows up Hutmacher and down on the Cheyenne. He never met a palomino, sorrel, or Hereford he didn’t like, and deeply loved and cared for all animals around the ranch. He was a great hand, hard-worker, and fiercely loyal friend, uncle, son, and brother.
Troy was among the last to attend the one-room Kube Table School, with its pump out front, and outhouses out back. The remainder of his elementary school years were spent in Wall and New Underwood. He graduated NHS in 1988. After graduation, he spent several years working throughout the region on the railroad.
Life wasn’t always easy for Troy, but he met his challenges with strength, resilience, and independence every day. His uniqueness, kindness, and generosity are unmatched. He’d hand make Christmas stockings for his nephew, and create individually tooled and crafted leather pieces for friends and loved ones. There was no one who could pick out or craft a Christmas gift like Troy.
Anytime a friend needed help, he’d be there, doing hard work over long days, just for the satisfaction of being with friends and helping out others.
After Duck and Joan retired, Troy would work alongside Duck, caking and feeding the cows and horses, and taking care of his ponies.
We ask that when you think of Troy, think of how wonderfully giving this human being truly was who graced our lives for all too short a time. Remember that through his actions, he taught us all to be better, be kinder, more giving, and love one another, no matter our differences. Give fully of yourselves, be grateful for what you have, and teach your children the lesson of the Good Samaritan, for Troy lived that lesson every day of his life.
Visitation will be from 5-7 pm, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the funeral home. Pastor Harold Delbridge will officiate.
Following a luncheon at the facility next to the funeral home, burial will be in the New Underwood Cemetery.
The family request memorial funds to the Folsom Volunteer Fire Department or the South Dakota High School Rodeo Association.
Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City. www.kirkfuneralhome.com.
