KEYSTONE | Troy Don Thorson, 49, died Oct. 26, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Nov. 1, at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City.

Services will be 11 a.m. on Nov. 2, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the New Underwood Cemetery.

