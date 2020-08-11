You have permission to edit this article.
Thorstenson, Marjory A.
Thorstenson, Marjory A.

RAPID CITY | Marjory A. Thorstenson, 86, died Aug. 10, 2020.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

