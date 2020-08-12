You have permission to edit this article.
Thorstenson, Marjory A.
Thorstenson, Marjory A.

RAPID CITY | Marjory A. Thorstenson, 86, died Aug. 10, 2020.

Private family services will be on Monday, Aug. 17, at the Chapel in the Hills. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

