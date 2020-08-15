Thorstenson, Marjory A.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Marjory Anne Thorstenson, 86, died peacefully on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at St. Martin Village.

Marjory was born Oct. 22, 1933, in Akron, IA, to Osmond and Iona (Herbrandson) Twedt. She graduated from Augustana Academy (Canton, SD) and Augustana College (Sioux Falls, SD).

In 1957, Marjory married Verne Thorstenson of Selby, SD. They lived in Baltimore, MD and various places in South Dakota — Selby, Fort Thompson, Brookings, Vermillion — before moving their family of five children to Rapid City in 1967.

Marjory was a social worker for the South Dakota Department of Social Services in Rapid City for 19 years. She was a faithful and dedicated member of South Canyon Lutheran Church, serving on church council, as chair of the call committee, a Stephen Minister, and as her parish trainer for Stephen Ministries. Marj, along with Verne, was active in Sons of Norway Borgund Lodge, where they enjoyed Norwegian folk dancing, cooking ethnic foods and participating in SON culture classes and socials. In past summers, they both enjoyed their time volunteering and conversing with visitors at the Chapel in the Hills.