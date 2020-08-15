Thorstenson, Marjory A.

RAPID CITY | Marjory Anne Thorstenson, 86, died peacefully on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at St. Martin Village.
Marjory was born Oct. 22, 1933, in Akron, IA, to Osmond and Iona (Herbrandson) Twedt. She graduated from Augustana Academy (Canton, SD) and Augustana College (Sioux Falls, SD).
In 1957, Marjory married Verne Thorstenson of Selby, SD. They lived in Baltimore, MD and various places in South Dakota — Selby, Fort Thompson, Brookings, Vermillion — before moving their family of five children to Rapid City in 1967.
Marjory was a social worker for the South Dakota Department of Social Services in Rapid City for 19 years. She was a faithful and dedicated member of South Canyon Lutheran Church, serving on church council, as chair of the call committee, a Stephen Minister, and as her parish trainer for Stephen Ministries. Marj, along with Verne, was active in Sons of Norway Borgund Lodge, where they enjoyed Norwegian folk dancing, cooking ethnic foods and participating in SON culture classes and socials. In past summers, they both enjoyed their time volunteering and conversing with visitors at the Chapel in the Hills.
Marj became interested in genealogy after her mother-in-law gave her a small book in which to record ancestral names and dates. In her own words, "Genealogy research became my favorite activity." She progressed to become an accomplished genealogist, writing family stories to share with her children and ultimately compiling, publishing and distributing her book "Peter J & Sofie Thorstenson Family Story" to Thorstenson relatives world-wide. Marj and Verne hosted several foreign exchange students over the years and loved to travel, both here and abroad, often visiting relatives along the way.
She is survived by her husband, Verne Thorstenson; daughter, Yvonne (Brian) Strom, Cupertino CA; son, Eric Thorstenson (Connie Beckstrom), Rapid City; daughter, Nina Thorstenson (Bob Shutts), Rapid City; daughter, Kim (Kendal) Haug, Rapid City; son, Andy Thorstenson, Rapid City; 12 grandchildren, Amelia and Mallory Strom, Tyler and Briana Beckstrom, Sofia (Scott) Kennel and John Thorstenson, Karlie, Kiefer, Karah and Keaton Haug, Autumn Celeste and Rowan Thorstenson; and a great-granddaughter, Leah Kennel. Marjory was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Norma.
The family wishes to thank the Serenity Place staff at St. Martin Village for their compassionate care, especially during this time when family visits were restricted because of the pandemic.
A private family service will be held at 10 a.m. at the Chapel in the Hills on Monday, Aug. 17, with Pastor Chris Baesler officiating. Interment will be at Black Hills National Cemetery. Family and friends can view the recorded service when it is posted to the websites of Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home and South Canyon Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Augustana Fund at Augustana University, 2001 South Summit Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57197.
Cards may be sent to Verne at 4825 Jericho Way, Apt. 306, Rapid City, SD 57702.
