RAPID CITY | Joyce E. Throne-Jones, 97, died Sept. 5, 2019.

Celebration of Life services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 20, at Real Life Church.

Kirk Funeral Home

Events

Sep 20
Celebration of Life
Friday, September 20, 2019
9:30AM
Real Life Church
4024 Sheridan Lake Rd
Rapid City, SD 57702
