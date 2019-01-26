MITCHELL | Lois Ann (Zeier) Thuringer, 89, formerly of Ethan, died Jan. 23, 2019, at Avera Bormann Manor in Parkston, with family at her side.
Survivors include her nine children: Dennis (Marvel) Thuringer, Rapid City; Charles (Elaine) Thuringer, Mitchell; Ronald (Lois) Thuringer, Madison; Beverly (Keith) Bowar, Gillette, WY; Bonnie (Michael) Hoffman, Parkston; Mark (Marilyn) Thuringer, Woodbury, MN; Daryl (Anita) Thuringer, Sioux Falls; Donna (David) Ripp, Dimock; Glenn (Karla) Thuringer, Worthington, MN; 25 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Betty Roth, Parkston; Norman Thuringer, Mitchell; Marjo Vilhauer, Parkston; Ralph Thuringer, Parkston; and Jim Horstman, Mitchell.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. CST, with 6:30 p.m. scripture service on Sunday, Jan. 27, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 28, at the church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bittner Funeral Chapel.
