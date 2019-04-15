BELLE FOURCHE | Elizabeth Thurston was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, on May 28, 1941, the oldest of two daughters. She passed peacefully in her home on Friday, April 12, 2019.
She married the love of her life, Donald Thurston, in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1963. They lived for a few years in Columbus, Ohio, before making their home in Belle Fourche.
Beth and Don successfully operated Tri-State Veterinary Clinic in Belle Fourche for 20+ years. She loved the community and all the close friends that were so dear to her. Although she enjoyed the many places that she visited, her heart was always in the community of Belle Fourche.
Her greatest joy was being a loving mother and grandmother to her four children and eight grandchildren. The family gathered every year in their favorite spot, the Grand Tetons in Wyoming. As the family grew and relocated, gathering in the Tetons provided that sense of family that Beth so cherished.
Beth taught her family and friends to enjoy the little things in life. She loved the feel of warm sunshine on her face, found the beauty in the birds that summered in her backyard, and was grateful for sitting quietly on her patio listening to the sounds of summer in her beloved home. She quietly watched her family grow up in her typically understated manner, allowing the focus to always be on them. She reveled in her family’s successes, playing an integral part, never needing recognition for the guidance, support and love that ensured each person achieved their dreams.
Beth was preceded in death by her husband, Donald R. Thurston, and her parents, Donald and Mildred Alexander.
She is survived by her children, Stacy Thomas, Paradise Valley, Arizona, Julie (Joe) Dahinden of Bozeman, Montana, Matthew (Danielle) Thurston of Solvang, California, and Jennifer (Jason) Fox of Flagstaff, Arizona; her sister, Nancy Alexander of Louisville, Colorado; many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be on May 28, with details to follow. Any memorials may be made to Tri-State Museum Foundation, 415 5th Ave., Belle Fourche, SD 57717.
An online guest book is available at klinefuneralchapel.com.
