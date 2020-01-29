Tinant, Pamela J.
Tinant, Pamela J.

GILBERT, Ariz. | Pamela J. Tinant, 65, died Jan. 25, 2020.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home of Rapid City, S.D.

