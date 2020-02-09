Tinant, Pamela (Soderquist)

GILBERT, Ariz. | Pamela Joy (Soderquist) Tinant, 65, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 25, 2020 at home.
Pam was born on Sept. 13, 1954 in Rapid City to Joel and Maude (Meiners) Soderquist. Pam grew up on the family ranch and she loved playing with the animals as a child. This love for animals continued into adulthood and she always had a “special” pet — most notably over the years her dogs Butch and Puzz.
Pam attended both Wasta and Rapid City schools growing up and graduated from Rapid City Central High School. Upon graduating, she began a career with several local banks and loan companies in the mortgage loan departments. She moved to Gilbert in 1997 and continued working in that field until she retired in 2019.
In September 1984, she married her soulmate Mark Tinant. After several years of marriage they parted, but maintained a very close relationship and remained best friends until her passing.
Pam was a very loving person who appreciated the simple things in life. She had a quick wit, a great sense of humor, and was a warm, loving soul who will be greatly missed by her friends and relatives.
Pamela is survived by her ex-husband, Mark Tinant; sister, Karen Soderquist (David Harstad); and nephew, Joel Deering (Kandi) and his children, Cheyenne (John Luke) McGriff, and Autumn, John, Sheridan, James and Daniel Deering.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joel and Maude Soderquist.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with the Rev. Taffy Tucker officiating.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Pam’s name at the Humane Society of the Black Hills.
