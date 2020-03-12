Tinnell, Julia A.
0 entries

Tinnell, Julia A.

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WHITEWOOD | Julie Ann Tinnell, 58, died March 9, 2020.

Memorial services will be at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, at Hale Hall.

Kinkade Funeral Service of Sturgis

To plant a tree in memory of Julia Tinnell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News