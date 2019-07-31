{{featured_button_text}}

OELRICHS | Darlene J. Tlustos, 79, died July 30,2019.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Aug. 5, at Prairie View United Methodist Church near Smithwick. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Chadron, NE.

Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs

