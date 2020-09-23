 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tobacco, Deja K.
0 entries

Tobacco, Deja K.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARLEM, N.Y. | Deja Kimimila Tobacco, 36, died Sept. 21, 2020.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge, S.D. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News