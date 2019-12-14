{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX FALLS | Dugan Tobacco, 25, died Dec. 10, 2019.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge

Service information

Dec 14
First Night Wake Service
Saturday, December 14, 2019
2:00PM
Wakpamni CAP Office
P.O. Box 277
PINE RIDGE, SD 57770
Dec 16
Service
Monday, December 16, 2019
10:00AM
Wakpamni CAP Office
P.O. Box 277
PINE RIDGE, SD 57770
