GRAND FORKS, N.D. | Paulette Haupt Tobin, 63, died Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.
Paulette was born July 14, 1955, in Eureka, SD, to Emanuel Leonard and Wilma (Beck) Haupt. She grew up on a farm 12 miles northeast of town and graduated from Eureka High School in 1973. She attended SDSU in Brookings, graduating in 1977 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism. Her first job was as editor of the Wells County Free Press, Fessenden, ND, and then the Harvey (ND) Herald. She then worked at the Mitchell Daily Republic under Dave Kranz. During that time, she covered the mayoral race of Paul Tobin where she met his eldest son, Mark. They fell in love and married on Oct. 11, 1980. They lived in Mitchell and briefly in Huron, where Paulette worked for The Associated Press in Sioux Falls. The family moved to Omaha, NE, in 1984 and there celebrated the birth of their daughter, Emily Frances, on April 21.
In 1987, the family moved to Rapid City, SD, and Paulette began working for the Rapid City Journal. She covered city government for six years during the Mayor Keith Carlyle administration. In 1993, they moved to Grand Forks. Paulette worked for the Grand Forks Herald, starting as the "cops and courts" reporter and then covered K-12 education. Paulette was passionate about “Newspapers in Education” and established the Herald Teen Page for young community writers.
Paulette enjoyed art, music and visiting galleries and museums. She also loved books, libraries and old movies. She was proud of her Germans-From-Russia heritage and her small-town rural upbringing, and especially proud of her family. She cherished her friends. She loved driving the Dakotas. Her favorite drive was Highway 44 East from Rapid City through the Badlands to the grasslands and then south into the Sandhills of Nebraska.
In 2014, Paulette was overjoyed to become a grandmother. Later that year she was diagnosed with kidney cancer, had a kidney removed and six months later began dialysis.
You have free articles remaining.
Paulette was raised in the Lutheran Church and enjoyed reading the Bible. All her life she sought the peace that passes all understanding. Her last wish was to be cremated and buried in Zion Lutheran Cemetery next to the gravesites of her parents and paternal and maternal grandparents.
Survivors include her husband, Mark Tobin; daughter, Emily (Tyler) Tupa; and granddaughter, Julia Tupa.
Paulette’s Celebration of Life will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, July 12, at the Bavarian Inn, 855 N. 5th St., in Custer, SD.
(The full obituary notice may be found at amundsonfuneralhome.com/obituary/paulette-tobin)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.