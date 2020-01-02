Tobin, Tom
Tobin, Tom

WINNER | Tom Tobin, 74, died Dec. 27, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 12 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3 at the Winner United Methodist Church in Winner. Visitation will be one hour prior. Private family burial will be held at a later date.

