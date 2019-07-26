{{featured_button_text}}

Norene Bruner, 85 Rapid City

Sharon Coyle, 86 Philip

Mary Dooley, 90 Rapid City

Clifford J. Lovell, 88 Hot Springs

Jean Peterson, 84 Spearfish

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Hope Scandrett, 89 Black Hawk

Clayton Schnose, 17 Oelrichs

Carolyn J. Stahl, 74 Rapid City

Nathan 'Bob' Steinbach, 98 Yankton

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments