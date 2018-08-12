Helen Barber, 84 Rapid City
Charlotte M. Bierle, 96 Sturgis
Helen Bjordahl, 89 Rapid City
James H. Burnham, 89 Winner
Robin L. Dustman, 61 Rapid City
Ella May Elmore Haines, 92 Tavares, Fla.
Arlene M. Holcomb, 90 Escondido, Calif.
Darwin Hook, 84 Wall
Cynthia D. Johansen, 84 Visalia, Calif.
Irene M. Linn, 86 Mandan, N.D.
Wallace Lyons, 87 Hulett, Wyo.
Kenneth B. Mater, 67 Rapid City
James 'Jimmy' Papike, 56 Stony Brook, N.Y.
James R. Statham, 72 Spearfish
