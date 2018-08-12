Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Helen Barber, 84 Rapid City

Charlotte M. Bierle, 96 Sturgis

Helen Bjordahl, 89 Rapid City

James H. Burnham, 89 Winner

Robin L. Dustman, 61 Rapid City

Ella May Elmore Haines, 92 Tavares, Fla.

Arlene M. Holcomb, 90 Escondido, Calif.

Darwin Hook, 84 Wall

Cynthia D. Johansen, 84 Visalia, Calif.

Irene M. Linn, 86 Mandan, N.D.

Wallace Lyons, 87 Hulett, Wyo.

Kenneth B. Mater, 67 Rapid City

James 'Jimmy' Papike, 56 Stony Brook, N.Y.

James R. Statham, 72 Spearfish

