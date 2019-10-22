{{featured_button_text}}

Vera E. Farr, 92 Rapid City

Marilyn L. Lakner, 88 Rapid City

Richard Leonard, 91 Mobridge

Georgia A. McFarland, 85 Rapid City

Pearl Olson, 101 Rapid City

Santana A. Steele, 21 Sioux Falls

