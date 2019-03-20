Billy E. Bell, 64 Custer
Melvin 'Mike' Brandt, 84 Sturgis
Jennifer R. Brewer, 35 Sharp's Corner
Brandyn S. Brown, 24 Rapid City
Steven Gruetzmacher, 70 New Underwood
Dale Hendrickson, 86 Rapid City
Randall Holmes, 65 Casper, Wyo.
Delbert D. Kolb, 81 Sturgis
Faith Marie Lee, Rapid City
Vivian M. Maude, 88 Edina, Minn.
Ellen Moore, 96 Mapleton, Minn.
Elsie Nelson, 97 Buffalo
Leo Outka, 95 Gillette, Wyo.
Gleva Stafford, 64 Fort Pierre
Mary I. Taylor, 92 Rapid City
Ramona J. Weischedel, 66 Mobridge
Lawrence D. Wier, 81 Coeur d'Alene, Idaho
Robert D. Williams, Hermosa
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.