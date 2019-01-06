Kelly 'Carolyn' Donohoe, 82 Rapid City
Marion S. Dwight, 90 Rapid City
Dwayne Q. Gregory, 64 Spearfish
Dr. Charles Gwinn, 89 Rapid City
Carla Heitsch, 81 Rapid City
Jerald L. Hellwig, 79 Rapid City
Gilbert "Jackie" Little Spotted Horse, 68 Scottsbluff, Neb.
Harold G. Jansen, 95 Rapid City
Maryegene McLaughlin-Eriksen, 75 Coupeville, Wash.
Shirley Millard, 85 Lead
Mary Ressl, 57 Rapid City
Stanley 'Stan' Seymour, 88 Spearfish
David Tesch, 74 Sturgis
Donna I. Williams, 82 Rapid City
Rosalee F. Zephier, 76 Rapid City
