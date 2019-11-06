Frank G. Bauman, 93 Kadoka
Donald W. Boyles II, 62 Box Elder
James A. Greenfield, 58 Rapid City
Leola K. Gross, 94 Rapid City
Rhonda K. Iverson, 48 Hot Springs
Kay Lewis, 76 Black Hawk
Larry J. Martian, 75 Whitewood
William McCormick, 90 Spearfish
Derald "Bill" McElroy, 85 Rapid City
Donna J. Mielke Rapid City
Richard Nelin, 72 Lead
Emily M. Rain White, 7 Wanblee
Linda D. Ruthford, 62 Rapid City
George Schlottman, 86 Rapid City
Richard J. Scott, 34 Rapid City
David A. Sturgeon, 85 Rapid City
John B. Thunder Hawk, 72 Denver, Colo.
LaVerne C. Williams, 97 Rapid City
Raqual D. Yankton, 41 Wall
