Frank G. Bauman, 93 Kadoka

Donald W. Boyles II, 62 Box Elder

James A. Greenfield, 58 Rapid City

Leola K. Gross, 94 Rapid City

Rhonda K. Iverson, 48 Hot Springs

Kay Lewis, 76 Black Hawk

Larry J. Martian, 75 Whitewood

William McCormick, 90 Spearfish

Derald "Bill" McElroy, 85 Rapid City

Donna J. Mielke Rapid City

Richard Nelin, 72 Lead

Emily M. Rain White, 7 Wanblee

Linda D. Ruthford, 62 Rapid City

George Schlottman, 86 Rapid City

Richard J. Scott, 34 Rapid City

David A. Sturgeon, 85 Rapid City

John B. Thunder Hawk, 72 Denver, Colo.

LaVerne C. Williams, 97 Rapid City

Raqual D. Yankton, 41 Wall

