Glenn L. Bunge, 82 Rapid City
Alma L. Gruenig, 97 Rapid City
Renee Hancock, 82 Spearfish
William E. Hollister, 88 Spearfish
Tom Mehlberg, 61 Raymond
Dawn Mehrer-Messiah, 49 Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Leila 'Lee' Pfeiffer, 82 Rapid City
Bonnie Pierce, 79 Belle Fourche
Alice M. Pourier, 73 Pine Ridge
Lenora Ruland, 79 Quinn
