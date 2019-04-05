Try 3 months for $3

Glenn L. Bunge, 82 Rapid City

Alma L. Gruenig, 97 Rapid City

Renee Hancock, 82 Spearfish

William E. Hollister, 88 Spearfish

Tom Mehlberg, 61 Raymond

Dawn Mehrer-Messiah, 49 Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Leila 'Lee' Pfeiffer, 82 Rapid City

Bonnie Pierce, 79 Belle Fourche

Alice M. Pourier, 73 Pine Ridge

Lenora Ruland, 79 Quinn

