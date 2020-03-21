Mahlon Alcock, 97 Midland
Loren R. Beckler, 64 Hermosa
Gary A. Featherstone, 82 Rapid City
Rose Mary Flagg, 73 Rapid City
H. Craig Fricke, 72 Grand Junction, Colo.
Richard L. Harding, 73 Rapid City
Stormie R. Pound Holbrooks, infant Rapid City
Rose Marie Johnson, 93 Rapid City
Beverly J. Kisser, 75 Rapid City
Roni Matzke, 46 Rapid City
Norma Merkel, 88 Gillette, Wyo.
Sandy Ott, 72 Rapid City
Shirley M. Payne, 91 Rapid City
Louise I. Tague, 98 Belle Fourche
Gloria A. Todd, 59 Rapid City
Wilbur Warnick, 93 Buffalo, Wyo.
