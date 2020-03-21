Today's obituaries
0 entries

Today's obituaries

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mahlon Alcock, 97 Midland

Loren R. Beckler, 64 Hermosa

Gary A. Featherstone, 82 Rapid City

Rose Mary Flagg, 73 Rapid City

H. Craig Fricke, 72 Grand Junction, Colo.

Richard L. Harding, 73 Rapid City

Stormie R. Pound Holbrooks, infant Rapid City

Rose Marie Johnson, 93 Rapid City

Beverly J. Kisser, 75 Rapid City

Roni Matzke, 46 Rapid City

Norma Merkel, 88 Gillette, Wyo.

Sandy Ott, 72 Rapid City

Shirley M. Payne, 91 Rapid City

Louise I. Tague, 98 Belle Fourche

Gloria A. Todd, 59 Rapid City

Wilbur Warnick, 93 Buffalo, Wyo.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News