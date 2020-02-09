Shirley Ann Brown, 85 Custer
Isaac D. Conway, 41 Rapid City
Jimmy L. Crossland, 61 Box Elder
Robert Lee Hamm, 95 New Underwood
Charles Kroetch, 85 Philip
Stephen Kruse, 62 Sioux Falls
William A. 'Arne' Leach, Rapid City
Dennis J. Olivier, 74 Rapid City
Paul Orem Jr., 86 Rapid City
Pamela (Soderquist) Tinant, 65 Gilbert, Ariz.
James A. Trenary, 86 Rapid City
Shirley M. Triggs, 98 Rapid City
Angeline 'Angie' Zacher, 75 Rapid City
James V. Zeman, 80 Charleston, Ill.
