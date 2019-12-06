{{featured_button_text}}

Earl A. Aipperspach, 79 Oakes, N.D.

Eileen Broadhurst, 76 Rapid City

Nancy Dunham, 82 Rapid City

Debra K. Jakeway, 66 Rapid City

Kenneth H. Kluck, 76 Spearfish

Roger A. LeVasseur, 83 Edgemont

Elener Nelson, 103 Rapid City

