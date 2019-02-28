Try 3 months for $3

Lyle Bowman, 72 Spearfish

Phillip K. Campbell, 83 Sioux City, Iowa

Denny Gemeny, 72 Rapid City

Jeremy Grass, 34 Rapid City

Annette K. Long, 67 Ogden, Utah

Cleo C. Lowe, 76 Rapid City

Joan Sheets, 71 Hot Springs

