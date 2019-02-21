Try 1 month for 99¢

Gage P. Borgwardt, 19 Rapid City

Stella D. Kabris, 96 Rapid City

Doris Koepp, 88 Canistota

Ramona B. Long, 89 Pine Ridge

Richard J. Pesek, 89 Hillsboro, Ore.

Lisa Skulavik, 51 Rapid City

Lyall C. Spargo, 85 Rapid City

Sister Edna Stephenson, 79 Rapid City

Charles L. Umphlet, 72 Black Hawk

James H. Weeldreyer, 76 Rapid City

Load comments