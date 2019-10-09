{{featured_button_text}}

Donna Brenneise, 81 Rapid City

Mary L. Carrier, 97 Rapid City

Cletus 'Clete' Huettl Jr., 82 Rio Rancho, N.M.

Robert Kenner, 88 Rapid City

James S. Lang, 95 Spearfish

Jack D. Mattis, 82 Rapid City

Martha Mordhorst, 86 Rapid City

Marjorie E. Olson, 97 Rapid City

Edith 'Edie' Sorenson, 85 Chico, Calif.

Ronald P. Steichen, 91 Sturgis

William Tesch, 79 Yankton

Richard A. Todd, 89 Rapid City

