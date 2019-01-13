Try 1 month for 99¢

Sherry L. Blackwell, 68 Box Elder

Delores M. Ermish, 89 Rapid City

Betty Lou Hancock, 94 Phoenix, Ariz.

Thomas A. Hawkinson, 89 Rapid City

Carolyn A. Hilton Rapid City

Michael H. Johnston, 69 St. Paul, Minn.

Kenneth Kulbel, 94 Winner

Cindy Lou Landreth, 66 Sturgis

Lester Littlefield Sr., 81 Spring Valley, Wis.

John Malone, 96 Rapid City

Diana Renner, 71 Rapid City

Albert Weaver, 91 Hettinger, N.D.

Load comments