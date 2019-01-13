Sherry L. Blackwell, 68 Box Elder
Delores M. Ermish, 89 Rapid City
Betty Lou Hancock, 94 Phoenix, Ariz.
Thomas A. Hawkinson, 89 Rapid City
Carolyn A. Hilton Rapid City
Michael H. Johnston, 69 St. Paul, Minn.
Kenneth Kulbel, 94 Winner
Cindy Lou Landreth, 66 Sturgis
Lester Littlefield Sr., 81 Spring Valley, Wis.
John Malone, 96 Rapid City
Diana Renner, 71 Rapid City
Albert Weaver, 91 Hettinger, N.D.
