{{featured_button_text}}

Mary K. Butz, 69 Rapid City

Sharon Coyle, 86 Philip

John V. 'Jack' Hansen, 81 Philip

James D. Hopkins, 75 Rapid City

Lila Joy Kenner, 90 Rapid City

Daniel C. McBee, 64 Black Hawk

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

James L. Olesen, 67 Rapid City

Ryan Parision, 44 Rapid City

Wade F. Pexa, 79 Rapid City

William E. Richards, 78 Rapid City

Hope Scandrett, 89 Black Hawk

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments