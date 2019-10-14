{{featured_button_text}}

Dean R. Hamm, 81 Rapid City

Edward C. Janis III, 65 Rapid City

Meghan E. Lofton, 30 Rapid City

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Betty A. Ramse, 60 Spearfish

Gene F. Sorensen, 94 Littleton, Colo.

Claudette F. Stapert Lantry

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments