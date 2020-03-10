Leona 'Teena' Anderson, 88 Spearfish
Irene Arbach, 95 Hoven
Darla 'Sue' Byrd, 76 Belle Fourche
Michael E. Herman, 69 Rapid City
Virginia A. Lehman, 81 Rapid City
Calvin Meyers, 60 Belle Fourche
Cynthia R. Moore, 59 Belle Fourche
Carol A. Rickert, 78 Rapid City
Vernon C. Schnose, 85 Hot Springs
Lola Simpfenderfer, 96 Wall
Dorothy M. Strande, 97 Rapid City
Donalda J. White, 87 Rapid City
