Today's obituaries
0 entries

Today's obituaries

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Leona 'Teena' Anderson, 88 Spearfish

Irene Arbach, 95 Hoven

Darla 'Sue' Byrd, 76 Belle Fourche

Michael E. Herman, 69 Rapid City

Virginia A. Lehman, 81 Rapid City

Calvin Meyers, 60 Belle Fourche

Cynthia R. Moore, 59 Belle Fourche

Carol A. Rickert, 78 Rapid City

Vernon C. Schnose, 85 Hot Springs

Lola Simpfenderfer, 96 Wall

Dorothy M. Strande, 97 Rapid City

Donalda J. White, 87 Rapid City

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News