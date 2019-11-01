{{featured_button_text}}

Stephen M. Bambeck, 74 Rapid City

Franz K. Brown, Hot Springs

Guy S. Dull Knife Jr., 72 Kyle

Virginia M. Gillette, 86 Belle Fourche

Duane J. Myers, 46 Spearfish

Connetta C. Reichert, 93 Hereford

Ronnie Rust, 79 Nemo

Helen E. Sharkey, 88 Gillette, Wyo.

David L. Trusty, 31 Sioux Falls

