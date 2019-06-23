Eugene Beutner, 91 Hot Springs
Brian M. Boesen, 59 Rapid City
Della L. Brown, 80 Rapid City
Mary K. Butz, 69 Rapid City
Cheryl J. Crawford, 71 Tucson, Ariz.
Roger D. Dubs, 74 Rapid City
Beverly L. Hillmer, 87 Rapid City
Peggy J. Johnstone, 89 Rapid City
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Brian Ladwig, 59 Rapid City
Elda Mahoney, 93 Rapid City
Charlene Richardson, 63 Rapid City
Phyllis A. Shillingstad, 79 Selby
Paulette Tobin, 63 Grand Forks, N.D.
Wanda Trimble, 62 Belle Fourche
Calvin Wiest, 91 Rapid City
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.